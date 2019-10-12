Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 7.10.19

Hola! Welcome to another week in paradise. Sometimes I think we should all take a moment to reflect and appreciate just how lucky we are (whether playing good or bad) to be competing on such a beautiful golf course in ideal weather conditions.

Our week kicked off with the dreaded ‘Yellow Peril’. With a commendable 150 points, our winners were Annemarie Weistheit, Friedel Knebel, John Dobson and, making a guest appearance, Alan Jopling.

Onto Wednesday and it was round 2 of 3 in our ‘major trophy’ medal competition. There were four ‘2’s today, going to Dean Tracey, Phil Harrington together with two for Richard Connock. Both Richard and Phil managed it on the par four 9th! With a nett score of 68 it was Bryan Neal who took the honours today, just edging out Dean Tracey on countback. Richard Connock took bronze with 71 followed by Rachel Lee with72.

Welcome today to two new provisional members, Alan Carter and Glenn Harris. I’m sure we’ll be seeing you on the money list soon!

Friday’s game was a 6x6x6. Having played today with both Glenn and Alan all I can say is don’t hold your breath! Our winners, with 82 points (beating my team by a staggering 22) were Alan Douglas, Friedel Kneble, Annemarie Weisheit and the fictional Albert. Second slot, with 79 points, went to Geoff Biggerstaff, Nigel Price, Mike Mahony and Benedicte Kruse.

Por ultimo, remember ‘Golf is a game where the ball always lies poorly and the player always lies well’. – anon

Pues, hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell