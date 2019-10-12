Cs Torrevieja denounce poor service of international residents office

The leader of Torrevieja Ciudadanos (Cs), Pilar Gómez Magán, has criticised the poor service being provided by the “Pangea” office of International’s Residents, Coexistence and Integration about which she says that “Users state that the procedures necessary to obtain authorisation for temporary residence are very slow.”

According to people using the office, “the procedures are not being carried out, by the PANGEA office, with the speed required and is often much longer than the maximum period of one month that the current immigration law states must not be exceeded”.

Gómez Magán, says that “she is not aware what training the staff have to carry out,” but that the regulations and criteria to be followed are changing.

“It is essential that both staff and officials in this area have a global knowledge of all this because, they have to give accurate advice.”

Ciudadanos Torrevieja has raised a series of issues that “can make the operation of the International Residents office much closer to the ideal service that should be provided”.

According to the councillor, “the reopening of the Social Integration Schools would provide people with a much greater understanding of the system as would the continuous training of workers in who operate the service, and who provide the advice to members of the public.

She also suggested that the opening hours could be extended as the office is only open for a maximum of 4 hours a day and only 2 hours on Wednesdays.