Change of fortunes for Thader

ORIHUELA CF ´B´ – 1 CD THADER ROJALES – 4

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Three goals in only 7 second half minutes, helped Thader record their 2nd victory of the season last Wednesday morning. This re arranged Preferente league match should have been played during week 3 of the season, but was postponed due to the horrendous flooding, resulting from the now infamous gota fria.

A change of goalkeeper saw Galvez replace Sergio for his league debut, hoping to reduce the number of goals that his team had been conceding since the season began.

It didn´t go to plan, for in the 13th min, Solsona opened the scoring for the host team. Although there were no further goals in the first half, the floodgates (not literally this time!) opened up after the interval.

Nino notched his first on 48 mins, doubling his tally only 2 mins later, then Victor made the scoreline 1-3 after 55 mins. By the time Calderon added a 4th on 75 mins, Thader were home and dry. This long awaited victory, the first since opening day triumph at Alicante Uni, propels the men from Rojales out of the relegation zone.