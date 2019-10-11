La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center supports World Breast Cancer Awareness month in October

The La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center will show it’s support for the World Breast Cancer Awareness month this October 2019.

As in previous years, such as 2013 shown below, the a Zenia Boulevard will be lending it’s support to improving the awareness of breast cancer through a series of events which will take place on 27th October 2019 throughout the day.

The entertainment will begin at around 12pm and will run through to 6pm. Visitors to the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center will be invited to help create a large flower mural.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month takes place throughout many countries of the world every October. The purpose of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection, and treatment, and palliative care of this disease.

Each year there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458.000 deaths from breast cancer (IARC Globocan, 2008) and it is the most common cancer in women all over the world. Breast cancer is rife in both developed and developing countries and the occurrence has been increasing over recent years due to longer life expectancy and the western lifestyle.

Little is known about breast cancer and, therefore, early detection is paramount as treatments are available if the disease is caught early and there is usually a good chance that breast cancer can be cured. Late detection, however, means that the disease cannot always be cured and only palliative care can be offered to families.

Most breast cancer deaths (269.000) occur in low- and middle-income countries, where most women with breast cancer are diagnosed in late stages. This is usually due to lack of awareness on early detection and poor access to adequate health care.

More details are available on the official website of the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center which can be found at www.zeniaboulevard.es.