Enjoy a weekend of Halloween at the fabulous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center

The fabulous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center will be hosting a fun packed weekend of Halloween starting on Thursday, 31st October 2019.

The weekend will start on Thursday, 31st October 2019, with a screening of the horror film, “Coco”. “Coco” is the story of a young woman who is haunted by memories of her childhood. She slowly tries to put the pieces of her past together, but in doing so, she awakens a horror she had long since forgotten. A dark past is slowly unveiled and it is discovered that an evil presence is following her, a presence that intends to destroy everything and everyone she comes into contact with.

On Friday, 1st November 2019, visitors to the La Zenia Boulevard will be able to enjoy facepainting at various points around the Shopping center, and can take part in the “Day of the Dead” game.

On Saturday, 2nd November 2019, the “Day of the Dead” game strikes again and visitors to the famous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center on the Orihuela-Costa are give a second opportunity to take part. There is also a “Halloween Musical” and the little ones can spend their time taking part in a children’s mask-making workshop.

On Sunday, 3rd November 2019, there is another opportunity for the little ones to take part in a children’s mask-making workshop and the day and weekend finishes with the promise of a fabulous Halloween parade through the world-famous Shopping Center.

The weekend promises to provide the opportunity to entertain everyone who visits the Shopping Center! Not only can visitors take part in the weekend celebrations, they can also enjoy their time browsing the hundreds of shops which together make up the fabulous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Experience.

More details are available on the official website of the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center which can be found at www.zeniaboulevard.es.