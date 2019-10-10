Pinatubo Charlie’s darling in Dewhurst

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CHARLIE Appleby trained Pinatubo (3.30) goes to post as red hot favourite for Newmarket’s Group 1 Class 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes over 7 furlongs on Saturday.

“Pinatubo has frightened off most of the opposition – he has been very impressive and improved on each run,” said Appleby.

Pinatubo’s progress is unabated, following a debut win at Wolverhampton, to gaining victory in the Woodcote at Epsom, the Chesham at Royal Ascot and the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Two year old Pinatubo then gained an impressive nine lengths win in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

“Pinatubo has come out of the National Stakes in good shape – we are looking forward to the Dewhurst,” said Appleby, eyeing the £302,000 winning booty.

“If Pinatubo wins the Dewhurst – I think that is signed, sealed and delivered – he is the most exciting two year old we have seen this year,” said Appleby.

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien has supplemented Wichita, one of four runners from his stables in the nine horse race, impressive when landing the Tattersalls Stakes over the Dewhurst in September.

Arizona, who finished third behind Pinatubo in the National Stakes, on the back of winning the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, is also thought highly of by O’Brien.

Roger Varian trained Molatham (2.55), winner of the Convivial Maiden at York goes to post in the Dubai Autumn Stakes over 1m, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection along with Persia trained by Aidan O’Brien.

Molatham, who defeated Wichita in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster, ran a close second on his debut behind Mums Tipple at Ascot.

Ascension (1.45) and Mick Channon trained Milltown Star fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection are tipped in Newmarket’s opening race.

Tritonic (2.20) ridden by James Doyle is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the Godolphin C1 Group 3 over 1m.

Timoshenko (4.10) Great White Shark and Ranch Hand are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Emirates Cesarawitch over 2m 3f with a winning purse of £217,000 up for grabs.

Bravo Sierra (4.45) trained by Andre Fabre and ridden by Frankie Dettori and Beauty Filly are fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections in the Dubai Stakes over 6f.

Matterhorn (5.20) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton and Dolphin Vista are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Darley Stakes over 1m 1f G3 race.

O’Meara duo Gulliver and Summerghand bid for Coral Sprint glory at York

YORK gets underway at 2.05 with fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Rich Belief trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa.

Lampang (2.40) and Stone Circle (ew) are fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections in the Coral Rockingham Stakes over 6f.

Johnny Drama (3.15) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Coral Handicap over 1m 2f.

In the Coral Sprint over 6f David O’Meara duo Gulliver (3.50), Summerghand, and Gunmetal are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections.

The Coral Novice Stakes over 7f fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Colour Image (4.25) trained by S. Bin Suroor and ridden by Tom Queally.

In the Coral Handicap over 2m Kings Crusader (5.00) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Furzig (5.35) and Dubai Icon are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Wolverhampton fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: 5.25 The Deficient ew. 6.00. Speed Merchant ew. 6.30 Penwood ew. 7.00 Houlton ew. 7.30 Wild Thunder. 8.00 Mac Jetes ew. 8.30 Brigand.

The post Pinatubo Charlie’s darling in Dewhurst appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.