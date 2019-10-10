Midweek Regional Football Roundup

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel gained an emphatic 5-2 home win against Sporting San Fulgencio in the Valencia 1st Regional – returning a third consecutive victory.

Racing San Miguel lead 1-0, but Sporting rocked the home team when going 2-1 ahead. A determined Racing regained the lead, following goals by Nacho and Vazquinho, to run out comfortable 5-2 winners in a seven goals thriller.

CF Sporting Albatera top the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14, following a 10-0 away win against Todo Deportivo at the Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos.

CD Montesinos returned to winning ways, with a 4-2 away win against Sporting Saladar, to keep coach Jesus Santander’s promotion bid on track.

CD Montesinos captain Fernando lead the Los Montesinos based side to victory with an outstanding performance in midfield.

UD Horradada took the points in a 5-0 win against Atletico Benejuzar A.

Atletico Crevillente hosted Bigastro CF in a seven goals encounter, with the visitors running out 4-3 victors, with goals by Nacho, Toni, Jota and Parnies. Daya Nuevo gained a 2-0 home win against Formentera CF.

CD Montesinos 4-2 winners at Sporting Saladar. Photo: Full Monte Supporters Club.