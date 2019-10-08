This years championships came to a conclusion with the finals which were played on Tuesday 1st October & Thursday 3rd October.

The first final to be played was the Mixed Fours. Kath Reid, Giuseppe Galelli, Scott Malden & Ian Kenyon of San Luis took on Arthur Brown, Barbara Brown, Carol Thorpe & Gary Thorpe of Vistabella. After 7 ends the teams were tied at 5 shots each.

After 10 ends the Vistabella team led by 10 – 8 having picked up a 4 on end 10. On the 11th end the San Luis team picked up a 6 and after 14 ends they led 18-11, a single followed by a 3 put the Vistabella just 3 shots behind but the San Luis team won the last 2 ends to take the title.

In the afternoon it was the turn of the Mens & Ladies Pairs. The Ladies was played between Sue Jordan & Ros Stockell of La Siesta against Melanie Highland & Sandra Heath of Quesada. The La Siesta ladies powered into a 12-1 lead after 7 ends. The Quesada pair won the next 2 ends before dropping 2 ends to trail by 4-15. They won the next end & changed the length of the jack & never looked back taking all the remaining ends & the title by 21-15.

The Mens Pairs was between Terry Morgan & Peter Morgan of Quesada against Graham Shoots & Brian Kavanagh of Emerald Isle. This was a very close match with never more than 3 shots separating the pairs. The score after 18 ends was 14 each forcing an extra end which was won by the Emerald Isle pairing.

With the event over running there was a day off due to Winter League matches before we returned for the last 3 finals.

The triples final was an all Emerald Isle match between Peta Rhodes, Caroline Smyth & John Smyth against Sue Bosworth, Andy Miles & David Close. The former only dropping 5 singles, to take the title after 16 ends.

The Ladies Singles was an all Quesada game between Jacqui Johnston & Melanie Highland. After 11 ends Melanie led 12-4 but Jacqui won the next 4 e4nds to lead 15-10 & despite dropping 2 more singles took the title 21-12.

The eagerly anticipated Mens Singles match had Peter Morgan Quesada (this years Nationals Singles champion) against the ever consistent Martin Foulcer of Vistabella. Peter played great bowls & never let Martin settle into his game. The final score to Peter was 21-8 giving him both major Championships Singles title for 2019.

After the games all presentations were made and thanks given to this years Competition Secretary John O’Brien, as well as the coordinators, umpires & markers at both venues.