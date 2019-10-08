Los Montesinos Fiestas Patronales 2019 Great Parade-Floats spectacular

By Andrew Atkinson

The Los Montesinos Fiestas Patronales 2019 Great Parade and Floats put on a spectacular display in front of hundreds of people in the Vega Baja town.

“I want to thank all the people, groups and entities that make the Fiestas possible,” Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me.

On Saturday October 12 the procession in honour of the Patron Saint the Santisima Virgen del Pilar, accompanied by the Queen of Fiestas and her Court of Honour, along with local authorities takes place at 8pm.

A magnificent spectacular fireworks display will also take place. Spanish tv star Maria Jesus and her accordion will perform at the Plaza Sagrado Corazon at 11pm, with the popular Barraca performance, by international artist Cristian Deluxe.