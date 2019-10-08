5th ELCHE RUGBY SEVENS

Elche Stadium Jose Diez Iborra, Ciudad Deportiva 9th-10th November 2019

Elche host each year, an Annual International Rugby Seven a Side Tournament, being played at Estadio Jose Diez Iborra, Ciudad Deportiva, Elche

This year is the 5th running of the event, and as usual the tournament is held over two days Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2019

Full National teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Spain will participate.

Our Invitational team Viator Barbarians will participate with players from UK, Fiji and Spain

This thriving event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Elche, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca

Saturday 9th November games will start at 10.00 until 7.00 pm

Sunday 10th November games will start at 10.00 until 7.00 pm. Finals will start at 4.00 pm

Stand Tickets at the gate: Under 12 – free, Two days pass – 15 euros

Web page www.elche7s.com

Facilities at the ground include Bars, DJ Music, souvenir shop and Free parking area so make a date and mark off your diary for the 9th and 10th November 2019.