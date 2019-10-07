The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion held its annual Poppy Ball recently at the Castilla de Conesa in San Miguel de Salinas.

Almost 200 people attended the event which included a 6 course meal and entertainment by local favourites, the Campoverde Reef Band.

The event raised over 1400 euro for the Branch Appeal which will be used to support those veterans and their families who find themselves facing difficulty here in Spain.

Malcolm and Mary Rusbridge organised the event for the second year running along with Evelyn Harrison and Joe Pesce who managed the raffle.

The castle really is a superb venue that had everyone in awe as they arrived for the pre ball reception. There was the taking of photos aplenty as the guests made the most of the resplendent surrounds before moving into the magnificent ballroom for the main part of the evening.

The demand for photographs with our two visiting Chelsea Pensioners, Wayne and Skippy, also seems to increase year on year, but the pair, as ever, were delighted to pose for the camera as people were genuinely excited to have their snap taken with the men in scarlet.

The whole atmosphere was absolutely first class, and was the excellent meal. The Reef Band were their usual exceptional selves, playing music that fitted exactly the mood of the evening, and more importantly, enjoying the evening alongside the guests.

It truly was a memorable evening.