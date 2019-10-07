Daya’s poor second half performance costs them

Sporting Albatera 2 v. Daya Nueva 0

It was a pretty even start to the game as the sides tested each other out.

On ten minutes Daya put together a good move that called for a fine save from the keeper. The visitors were now beginning to control the game and on fifteen minutes almost opened the scoring when panic in the home side defence nearly led to an own goal.

Albatera did begin to come more into the game as the half wore on but it was the visitors that looked the more likely to open the scoring.

On thirty minutes Daya again caused panic in the heart of the Albatera defence that should have been punished. The home side went close on thirty five minutes when a free kick whistled just past Daya’s post !

Another good chance fell to the home side on forty minutes but Soriano in the Daya goal saved well. Just minutes later a great effort from Albatera just skimmed Daya’s crossbar, the home side were finishing the first half the stronger. So a highly entertaining first half came to an end at 0-0.

Straight from the restart the home side almost scored following a Daya defensive error. Then a minute later they had a great chance from a free kick that flew wide.

Albatera took the lead a minute later after Daya’s keeper made a fantastic stop but could do nothing to keep out the follow up. Daya had no answer to the home side’s constant attacks.

On sixty five minutes a well worked free kick saw the visitors go close but not close enough ! On seventy minutes following a great move the home side’s keeper made a fantastic save to keep his team in front. Were we seeing signs of life from Daya ?

There was certainly time enough for them to get something from the game. Well Albatera did not quite see it that way as a quick break and a very good finish made it 2-0 and no way back for the visitors. D

aya picked up injuries to a couple of players as well as the obligatory yellow cards.

In the end Daya were soundly beaten and only goalkeeper Soriano can hold his head up.

Daya Dave, Team Sponsor : Segurlab