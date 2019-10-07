Birth of son James a wonderful experience

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel Valencia 1st Regional player Esteban Hagenaars is proud after becoming a new father, following his wife Harriet Solan giving birth to son James.

“The birth of my son was a wonderful experience that I would repeat my times,” Esteban told me.

“It is an inexplicable and adorable feeling of sentimiento,” said Esteban.

“From the Racing San Miguel, we congratulate our player Esteban Hagenaars and Harriet, following the birth of their son James. “Congratulations to the family!,” said teammate Vazquinho on behalf of the club.