Artist Olivia embracing Spanish life

By Andrew Atkinson

OLIVIA O’Rourke arrived in Spain as a six year old – thrown into the deep end – and has since made a splash in the art and photography world!

“Having arrived in Spain, aged 6, I was thrown in at the deep end, and sent to an all-Spanish school,” teenager Olivia told me.

“I struggle

d at first – with the change of life – and learning a new language,” said Olivia, who lives on the outskirts of Algorfa.

“Once I settled in I thrived, completing Infants, Primary, High School and, finally, Bachillerato,” said Kent born Olivia.

“Learning to speak Spanish lead to me embracing the Spanish way of life,” said Olivia.

“I was the only English youth in my year at High School, to being the only English student at the Art & Design College that I attended,” said Olivia.

“Although proud of my achievements it was during my time at College I really took my Art and Photography hobby to the next level,” said Olivia.

Olivia, 19, who recently attended a ‘Climate Change’ protest in Murcia, said: “I’m looking for a job, having been a waitress in the summer, to create new experiences and further my ambition to travel.”

Interested parties who are interested in commissioning Olivia can contact her at: Oliviako21@gmail.com