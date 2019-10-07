LaMangaTorre CC win Annual T20 Festival

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC hosted and won their annual T20 Festival, in support of the Tom Maynard Trust, with six teams participating in the 2019 event.

LaMangaTorre CC, Stansted CC, Penydarren Country XI CC, Morton Colliery CC, Cardiff CC and SW Bandit CC played at La Manga Club.

LaMangaTorre CC defeated SW Bandit in the Final. Catches from A. Court (2), A. Alger, C. Wood, K. Wood and two run-outs from T. Knowles kept SW Bandits score at 128/8, off 20 overs. Wickets: C. Wood, C. Rumi, J. Perman, O. Jarvis, G. Porter and K. Wood.

LaMangaTorre CCs batting partnership of J. Perman and O. Jarvis put on a strong start, prior to Perman out, lbw. T. Knowles batting ticked along, with wickets falling in the last three overs.

LaMangaTorre CC needed six runs to win – off the last over – with S. Khan hitting the six runs to gain victory.

“It was a fantastic tournament with scenes of celebrations. J. Perman was awarded Bowler of the Tournament, with brilliant batting and bowling from the team,” Kieran Wood from LaMangaTorre CC told me.