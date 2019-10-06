By Andrew Atkinson

CF Atletico Algorfa came away with a share of the points in a thrilling four goals 2-2 draw at Torrevieja CF in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14.

CF Playa Santa Pola defeated UD Horadada 1-0. CD Montesinos lost 1-0 at the Municipal Stadium against Bigastro CF in a fiery game that saw the visitors reduced to nine men.

CD Benijofar host Todo Deportivo, Sporting Guardamar host Atletico Crevillente; CF Sporting Albatera A host Daya Nuevo CF, Formentera CF host CD Dolores and Sporting Saladar travel to Atletico Benejuzar A in Sunday’s fixtures.

A full round-up will be on The Leader online website editions.