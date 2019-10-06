Orihuela Costa Veteranos pick up 3 more points

Another home game, another 3 points for the newest team in the Alicante Veterans League.

Orihuela Costa Veteranos were quick out of the blocks today blasting their way to an early 4-0 lead against ASPE UD at the CDM in Playa Flamenca.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as their opponents hit back with two goals before halftime to leave the score 4-2 at the break.

Once again the home side showed more attacking threat in the second half with a flurry of goals to run out 7-3 winners and make it two wins from the opening two league games against a spirited ASPE side who won 4-1 in their opening fixture.

The home support was, as ever impressive and they were treated to a fine display from the home side.

Captain Paul Gardner said “ today was another great committed performance… I think every time we went forward we looked a threat. Another 3 points gained against a strong side in the league. Well done all.”

Final Result : Orihuela Costa Veteranos 7 – 3 ASPE Union Deportiva

Goal Scorers: Runar Olafsson 4, Phil Dewhurst 2, Mark Shaw 1

Man of the Match: Runar Olafsson

Special thanks to our sponsors : Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits ( Building and General Maintenance Services)