CD Thader made to pay for missed chances

The Thader hangover continues as a Nico second-half goal ensured another Thader defeat.

Thader CD 0 Benidorm CD 1 – By Steve Hibberd

Thader’s hangover from their opening day victory at CD Universidad continued as a second-half goal from Benidorm striker Nico consigned them to another defeat at the Municipal Stadium.

The hosts once again paid the price for missed opportunities in a dominant first half with Rafa Gomez, Fran and Christian all missing gilt edged chances as Jon Ortega’s side went down to their 5th successive defeat.

Ortega had stressed the importance of stemming a run of poor results and was boosted by a decisive opening period for his team in which they all but over-ran their visitors, but a series of missed chances before the break cost them dear.

Rafa Gomez, Fran and Christian all came close as Benidorm’s leading scorer Isaac was marked out of the game by Lloyd, who put in another battling performance.

Cristian fired Thader’s first shot after just three minutes, then a neat flick-on by Rafa Gomez saw a shot from Fran turned around the post by Hugo in the Benidorm goal.

The lively Elgar was denied a chance by a superb interception by Thader’s Nino, then Baeza hit a sweet shot only to be denied by an upright.

The hosts missed opportunities came back to haunt them midway through the second period when Benidorm went in front with a scrappy goal.

As the ball bounced about in the Thader area no one was able to bring it under control with Nico’s swinging boot the only one to connect as the ball ricocheted off the side of his leg and under the body of unlucky keeper Galvez.

The goal was met by virtual silence from the crowd and dented Ortega’s hopes of igniting a revival.

A flurry of substitutions saw Thader continue to exert pressure on their visitors and Victor came agonisingly close to grabbing a deserved draw for the blue and white’s when his effort on the stroke of full-time was clawed off the line by the Benidorm keeper.

Next up the game postponed against Orihuela B earlier in the season which will now take place on Wednesday, a red day, kicking off at 10am in La Murada.