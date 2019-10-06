Amata Arts & Crafts Market in Rojales – 18, 19 and 20 October

In the weekend of 18, 19 and 20 October an attractive craft fair will be held in the Plaza Blanca square in Ciudad Quesada, the well known estate belonging to Rojales. The Town Hall has asked craft association Amata to oganize the fair, because they wanted to be sure of original craft work in all the stalls.

Interesting range of craftwork

To announce the Fair, Amata uses the words Artesanía de Autor® so that you know that the “author” of everything that is on sale, is actually in the stall. There will be a wide and variegated choice of real craftwork: earthenware and ceramics in a variety of styles, wooden utensils and decorative pieces, leather bags and belts, jewelry in silver, wood, glass, dried seeds or enamel, handwoven shawls and clothes, wooden toys and games, dolls and puppets, lamps, macramé, paintings, and that’s just a selection.

You can even have things made to order, as most artesans bring their tools along. So there is no excuse for not finding any original Christmas presents!!

As several participants will be at work in their stalls, you can see for yourself with how much care, skill and love they make each item. Alicia will be painting portraits (even from animals!) or landscapes, Ángel working with leather and Johnny hammering recycled beer tins into shape to make jewelry, to name just a few.

There will be live music by Sergiolín, who plays well known melodies from the world of Jazz and Soul. And a juggler will enliven the fair changeing into different characters and walking around the market on stilts, on an enormous ball or riding a crazy bike. And in the evenings he will round off the fair with a hilarious fire show.

The Fair opens on Friday the 18th of October from 6pm onwards; opening times on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th are from 11 am till 9 pm and stays open at midday. The fair is held in the Plaza Blanca, a small square near the main entrance and shopping area of Ciudad Quesada, that enormous estate next to the CV-905 road, and near exit Nº 743 in the AP7 motorway.

For more information, also in English, ring Amata on 639 979 678. Any changes in opening times, for example in case of bad weather, will be published in Facebook at Amigos de Amata.