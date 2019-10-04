Mojácar celebrates the day of the most beautiful towns in Spain

On October 1st the Association of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain annually celebrates its foundation in 2011. As usual, Mojácar, one of the original members, held its own commemorative event.

The day serves to serve to highlight the importance of the group’s relatively small towns, which have so much to contribute and, do not always receive the attention or assistance they deserve.

As part of this, Mojácar Council organized various events with gallery visits and guided tours through the historic Old Town, followed by an address by the Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, at noon.

He then raised the Association’s official flag, which flies in the Town Hall Square next to the those of Andalucia and Spain. Also present were several of his fellow Councillors, Council employees, friends and visitors to the town.

In his speech, Emmanuel highlighted the immeasurable heritage that exists in small municipalities such as Mojácar, which still retain traditions, local gastronomy and their roots. He made a plea for public administrations to financially assist such areas, with tax breaks for companies and the self-employed as well as improved services, for example in the area of communications.

Through this, further depopulation could be prevented along with a better future, especially for the young, who wish to continue to live, work and raise a family in their own towns and villages.

This Association, Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España, was set up to promote, disseminate and preserve cultural and rural heritage in geographical areas with small populations, often with a low level of industrialization. The brand image aims to aid and promote the recognition of quality tourist destinations, helped by the exchange of ideas and initiatives among its members.

The work carried out by the organization and its 79 towns throughout Spain, 14 of which are in Andalucia, has become of great touristic importance and, Mojácar participates fully in all new activities and collaborations.

There have been many benefits for the town, both in the increase and in the quality of services provided, according to Mojácar’s Tourism Department, leading to positive feedback and support from the local business community.