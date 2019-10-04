Jetting into Torrevieja

The largest gathering of jet skis in Spain will be celebrated in Torrevieja on Saturday 12 October. 170 jet skis will participate travelling from many different places in Spain, including Murcia, Valencia, Madrid, Balearic Islands, Cádiz, Ciudad Real, Almería and Badajoz

Torrevieja’s councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, said that this will be the second “great crossing” of jet skis in our province and the largest.

The crossing will begin in Santa Pola, docking on the Island of Tabarca before ending in the area of ​​the Acequión de Torrevieja beach. The route will be about 50 nautical miles (more than 80 kilometers), and has all the relevant permits have been obtained from the maritime authorities. The group will be followed by four support vessels and an ambulance.

Antonio Vidal said that this sporting event aims to promote good nautical practices, coexistence and companionship in a unique event, as well as the responsible use of boats and a respect for Nature and the environment.

Each of the 170 participants will bring a kilogram of non-perishable food with them such as rice, pasta, legumes, … which will subsequently be donated to an NGO, charity.