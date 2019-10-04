Guardamar Fish Market

Here is a novel morning out, the Fish Market in Guardamar de la Segura, which is located in the Marina y Pesquero Marina de las Dunas. The auction of fresh fish caught by the local fleet is held from Monday to Friday, at 10 am and is open to the public.

The traditional auction sees the auctioneer offer a maximum price, which goes down little by little until the interested party raises his hand and makes the purchase. Most of the trays that are auctioned are 1 kg, making it affordable and convenient or families.

The fish are absolutely fresh and of the highest quality. The main catches are dorada, seabream, turbot, sole, mullet, cuttlefish and prawns (from March to August).

FISH AUCTION – Lonja de Guardamar, Marina and Fishing Port Marina de las Dunas, Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. Direct sale to the consumer in trays of 1 kg approx.