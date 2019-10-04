Rumours that the Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, is considering buying Elche Football Club.

It is thought that he and his agent Jorge Mendes are in contact with Elche’s majority shareholder and former president José Sepulcre, with the idea being they could take control of the Segunda Division side.

The player has supported the club all his life and he regularly flies across to Spain to visit his family, who live locally, and to watch his childhood team play.

Cope Elche states De Gea and his representative are willing to offer €18m to become the new owners of the Spanish side. That is about the worth of a year’s salary for the keeper, who’s contract with United runs to 2023.

The deal is by no means ‘done and dusted’ however as the same report states Sepulcre is also in talks with another agent, Christian Bragarnik, who is also interested in taking over Elche.