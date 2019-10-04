3 Ways You Can Raise the Value of Your Property

If you’re considering moving home in the foreseeable future, then now’s the time for you to start thinking about raising the value of the property that you currently live in. The earlier you get started with this all-important task, the more time you’ll have to make your home more desirable and, ultimately, the better off you will be when you finally decide to put your humble abode on the market.

For advice on what you can do to raise the value of your property, be sure to read on.

Create more space within your property

Creating more space within your property is the first step that you should take in your bid to raise its value. What the buyers choose to do with the space that you create — whether they choose to live in it or whether they decide to use it as storage — is completely up to them. Just make sure that you give them more square feet to play with.

Here are a few ways you can create more space within your property:

Make your cellar habitable (for humans and belongings)

Have a side return fitted next to your kitchen

Convert your loft into a bedroom

Build a conservatory

Knock down internal walls and turn your living area into an open-plan space

Give buyers more for their money

Across the length and breadth of the globe, in all walks of life, buyers like to get more for their money. No matter what it is they are buying, they like tapping into bonuses and they like being made to feel as if they have just unearthed the deal of the century. It’s just the way humans are.

You should tap into this natural desire on your buyer’s part to get more for their money by actually giving them what they want. Go above and beyond to provide them with more than just what they pay for. If you do, you could end up causing your buyers to inadvertently pay more for your property in the long run.

Fear not, you don’t have to break the bank in order to make your property more desirable in this instance. Something as simple as a shed in the backyard fitted with quality racking and shelving units, such as those made available at G-rack.co.uk, would suffice. The extra space that these units would provide would be enough to convince potential buyers that they are getting more storage capacity than they are paying for.

Boost your kerb appeal

If your property is blessed with having a front garden, be sure to make the most out of it by boosting your kerb appeal. This is the first thing that potential buyers are going to see of your property, so it’s the perfect way to make a great and long-lasting first impression.

A few ways to boost your property’s kerb appeal include: