The Police Video showing the true scale of the destruction caused by the Gota Fria across the Vega Baja

This SPECIAL PROGRAM shows the Rescue work carried out by the Emergency Services in the province of Alicante during and following the devastation caused by the Gota Fria in mid-September.

Some of the clips are absolutely heartbreaking as we can see at first hand the damage and destruction, the losses that so many people had to endure.

The video also shows the bravery and the dedication of the Emergency Services, the thousands of Men and women who dedicate their efforts during these difficult and dangerous times to SERVE and PROTECT.