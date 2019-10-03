HERMOSA NEWMARKET RAID

Veteran Elsworth’s Ripp Orf eyes Bet365 Challenge Cup at Ascot

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

AIDAN O’BRIEN is eyeing the £151,000 winning purse in the Kingdom of Stakes Group 1 race over a mile at Ascot on Saturday.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien saddles Hermosa (3.25) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, with Ryan Moore up.

In the Tattersalls Auction Stakes over 6f Under The Stars (2.15) ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by James Tate is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips with Angel Gray (16-1) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

Murphy, 2019 Flat Champion jockey elect, rides S. bin Suroor trained White Moonlight (2.50) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection in the EBF Novice Stakes over 1m.

ASCOT gets underway at 2.00 with Tis Marvellous, ridden by Alan Kirby and trained by Clive Cox, and Intense Romance fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections.

In the Bet365 Challenge Cup over 7 furlongs veteran trainer David Elsworth, 79, saddles fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Ripp Orf (3.10) with Gerard Mosse up.

Casanova, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, is also a fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

REDCAR’S Listed Two Year Old Trophy (2.55) sees Richard Fahey trained Summer Sands (evens) go to post as hot favourite, with Michael Dods Troubador (5-1), fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, along with Keith Dalgleish trained Glasvegas (12-1).

“In Nurseries Troubador is giving too much weight away – so we have waited – and go to Redcar, fresh and well.

“He’s won on the track – juice in the ground will help – and he’s been in good form.

“Troubador is in off a nice weight, with good prizemoney,” said Dods.

Dalgleish said of Glasvegas: “Hopefully he’ll go well – he will like the ground.”

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 1.40 Nearooz ew. Scentasia ew. 2.15. Under The Stars. Angel Gray ew. 2.50 White Moonlight ew. 3.25 Hermosa ew. 4.00 Raaeb. Finest Sound ew. 4.35 Melburnian ew. Lightning Dance ew. 5.10 Dutch Treat ew. Warning Fire ew.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 2.00 Tis Marvellous ew. Intense Romance ew. 2.35 Morando. 3.10 Ripp Orf ew. Casanova ew. 3.40 Tabdeed. 4.15 Tappisserie ew. 4.50 Pendleton ew. Mercenary Rose ew.

REDCAR fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 1.45 Vega Magic. 2.20 Finniston Farm. 2.55 Glasvegas ew. Troubador ew. 3.35 Breton Rock ew. 4.10 Star Shield. Breanski ew. 4.45 Guildhall ew. Assembled ew. 5.20 Roundhay Park.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 5.30 Tails I Win ew. 6.00 Hermano Bello. 6.30 Abwaaq ew. 7.00 Kahala Queen. 7.30 Reflector ew. 8.00 Lapidary. 8.30 Valence ew.

The post HERMOSA NEWMARKET RAID appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.