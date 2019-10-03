Enable on brink of Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe history

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

ENABLE will bid for an historic triple Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victory at Longchamp on Sunday with jockey Frankie Dettori up – with Japan deemed a threat.

Enable, trained by John Gosden, successful in winning 10 Group 1 races goes to post as 8-11 odds on favourite in the £4.5m race.

Dettori and Gosden linked up to win last Saturday’s Cambridgeshire with Lord North, a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the 30 runners field.

Japan, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, was successful in landing the Grand Prix de Paris in July, and beat Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte International at York in August.

Ahead of the Arc jockey Dettori pointed to Japan as the one who could upset the triple bid: “Japan is an improving horse. My biggest danger,” said Dettori.

Japan’s stablemate Magical, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, returns to action after winning the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last time out.

Grosser Preis von Baden winner Ghaiyyath (Godolphin) trained by Charlie Appleby with William Buick up also goes to post.

French Derby winner Sottsass, Waldgeist, Fierement, Blast Onepiece, and Kiseki represent Japan, are declared runners along with Hardwicke Stakes runner up Nagano Gold, who represents Czech Republic.

The going ahead of the Arc de Triomphe is soft, with up to 8mm of rain expected leading up to the Longchamp showdown.

Arc de Triomphe £4.5m Longchamp race. Draw and jockeys.

French King (5) Olivier Peslier Waldgeist (3) Pierre Charles Boudot Ghaiyyath (12) William Buick Kiseki (7) Christophe Soumillon Blast Onepiece (4) Yuga Kawada Fierement (2) Christophe Lemaire Nagano Gold (11) Mickael Barzalona Enable (9) Frankie Dettori Magical (8) Donnacha O’Brien Japan (10) Ryan Moore Soft Light (6) Yutaka Take Sottsass (1) Cristian Demuro

