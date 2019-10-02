Horse Racing News and Tips 2019-10-02 12:13:56

By Andrew Atkinson

National Hunt trainer Philip Kirby put his stable of horses through their paces ahead of the 2019-20 NH season getting into full swing.

Philip, based at Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire, was the leading trainer at Wetherby racecourse last season.

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper and fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing website will be featuring the NH campaign with interviews and tips throughout the year.

*Video courtesy of Philip Kirby.

