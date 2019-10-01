What A Difference A Year Makes – Rampant Monte Crush Crevillente

It really is only just a year since CD Montesinos began a season that saw them slide into the lower league and this was only their second game back in a campaign that some have suggested they are favourites to easily make a quick return to the higher division.

At the outset, it looked very much like “men v boys” as the youthful Crevillente team took to the field, to face an obviously more experienced and physical Monte squad.

Early exchanges were one-sided with Monte bossing both the midfield and defence as their opponents struggled to cope. Despite missing a clutch of early chances and some acrobatic keeping by the Crevillente goalie, Monte took the deserved lead through Maccan, who finished off a fine through ball from Manu at the back. More profligacy in front of goal and chances came and went, until Gonzalo made it two after a delightfully dinked pass from goalscorer Maccan.

HT: Atletic Crevillente 0 – 2 CD Montesinos

The second period saw no immediate changes to personnel or to Crevillente’s lack of shape and tactical nous. It was only a matter of time before Monte added to their tally and midfield magician German made it 3-0 with an unstoppable strike catching the keeper off his line. A rare mistake from a player who had honestly kept the numbers down to a respectable figure. Gonzalo added another before being substituted after a nasty collision with the opposition keeper. His four goals in two outings so far, suggest that Monte may have, at last, discovered a natural finisher. Time will tell, no doubt.

A fifth goal from Alfredo put the seal on what could have been a double figures romp for Monte, but the honest truth is that they put this one to bed, without having to really try too hard. Crevillente offered very little and showed a naivete that played to Monte’s strengths. Monte will have far more difficult days at the coal face than this one, but, as the cliché goes, you can only play what is in front of you.

Top of the league after two games? Most Monte faithful would have settled for that pre-season. More to the point, the football at times is a joy to watch so, early days, but the signs give cause for some optimism, surely?

FT: Atletic Crevillente 0 – 5 CD Montesinos

Team:- Carlos, Alejandro, Fernando, Santos, Diego, Jose, Maccan, Manuel, German, Gonzalo, Macia. Sub’s:- Adrian, Alfredo, Dimitri, Dario, Alexander.

MATCH 4 – CD Montesinos are at home on Saturday 5th October, to play Bigastro CF. Kick-off is at 6.00pm. Report by Steve Robinson/Photo’s by David Winder