Racing San Miguel 3-1 Alguena CF

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel came from a goal down to defeat Alguena CF 3-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional – with new striker Vazquinho getting amongst the goals.

Despite dominating in the early stages, Alguena CF took the lead.

Racing, in their first home game of the 2019-20 season, hit back with a trio of goals from Vazquinho, Gabri and Vente, to bag the three points in a 3-1 win.

