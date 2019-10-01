MOJÁCAR HOLDS EVENTS TO CELEBRATE WORLD TOURISM DAY AND THE MOST BEAUTIFUL TOWNS IN SPAIN

Mojácar celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27th by giving free guided visits to the historic Old Town, which will continue October until 1st. This special day is focused on to raising international awareness about the social, cultural and economic value of tourism, with the aim of achieving sustainable development.

The local Council’s Tourist Office staff guided visitors around the most emblematic spots in the town on the day before touring the permanent Moors and Christians exhibition in the Castillo Art Gallery which includes parade costumes, posters and many photos which reveal the evolution of the event since it began in 1988.

The visit continued to the Mirador del Castillo, with its spectacular views over the Mediterranean, the City Gate and Wall, the Church and Town Hall Square before visiting the collective art exhibition at the “Fuente de Mojácar” gallery showing works from the Municipal archive along with sculpture and photography.

These visits are linked to the day that celebrates the Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Spain, which Mojácar has been part of since its foundation in 2011.

Their Association aims to promote and preserve places of cultural interest and rural heritage and, on October 1st their official flag will be raised, at noon in the Town Hall Square with the local Councillors in attendance, with a speech by the Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero Leclerc.

During the next few days, Mojácar’s visitors can take part in these events in the town and learn more about its history and traditions, whilst enjoying some local hospitality.