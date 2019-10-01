Meeting at Torrevieja Hospital between General Directors and Mayors

By Andrew Atkinson

A MEETING was held at Torrevieja Hospital between General Directors and Mayoral representatives within the Vega Baja Municipalities affected by floods to co-ordinate joint actions.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and San Fulgencio Mayor Jose Sampere were amongst regional Mayor representatives, that also included Guardamar, Pilar de La Horadada, Benijofar, Rojales, San Miguel and Formentera.

An action plan is being prepared – that includes all the needs of the Municipalities – and the collaboration of Ribera Salud and the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

Dr Zafrilla, Director General of Torrevieja Hospital and Dr Eva Baro, Director General of Torrevieja Hospital, spoke to the Vega Baja regional Mayors present.

Dr Eva Baro spoke about the importance of the mosquitoes’ plagues situation in the region, and that of spraying being of special importance.

Following the Gota Fria storms and flooding in the Vega Baja hamlet, mosquitoes larvae are a big concern, underlined with the danger to humans, from potentially lethal viruses and illnesses.

Spain has had 190 known cases of the Zika infection, according to its Health Ministry.

It is spread by daytime-active Aedes mosquitoes, such as A. aegypti and A. albopictus. Its name comes from the Ziika Forest of Uganda, where the virus was first isolated in 1947. Zika virus is related to the dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile viruses

France has reported 48% of the cases, Spain 15% and the UK 9%. Since 2015, 12 countries have reported 139 Travel Associated Zika cases among pregnant women.

*Video link of the meeting in Torrevieja courtesy of television Vega Baja.

Captions:

*Tiger Mosquitoes – threat to the Vega Baja.