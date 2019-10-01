Marta up for the Cup

By Andrew Atkinson

SAN Javier born Marta Penalver lead Futsal Florentia into the third round of the Coppa della Divsion with a 6-1 win against Palagems, Rome.

Futsal Florentia lead 2-0 after seven minutes, with goals by Fossi and Aline Fanno. Fossi netted on 24 minutes, with Talita, Bianchi and Migliorini getting amongst the goals.

Bianca Castagnaro made her debut at the Esordio di Valgimigli tra i pali.

“Futsal Florentia meet CF Pelletterie Sarà Il in a third round Derby tie in December”, Spanish international Marta told The Leader.