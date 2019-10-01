La Virgen del Rosario parades in Los Montesinos

La Virgen del Rosario parades to the Church of Our Lady of the Pilar Los Montesinos

By Andrew Atkinson

THE Reception of La Virgen del Rosario parades to the Church of Our Lady of the Pilar Los Montesinos 2019 has taken place in the Vega Baja hamlet.

The Pilgrimage to the Old Parish Church of La Marquesa in honour of the Virgen del Rosario took place on September 29, with a Holy Mass celebration at Iglesia del Pilar, Los Montesinos.

In a special message Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me: “The arrival of the Festival of the Pilar invokes all the Montesineros and Montesinos to celebrate their patronage.

“Let’s stay with the best of these days, remembering all those loved ones who are no longer among us, but who always lived the holidays with great enthusiasm.”

The 2019 Los Montesinos Fiestas Patronales, during October 5-13, features the ‘Recogida’ of Queens and Maids, with the Crowning and Proclamation on Saturday October 5.

The Awards ceremony of the VII street decorations will also take place.

Singer Javier Rios, member of the Spanish duo Rios de Gloria, which the album ‘Curame’ sold 50,000 copies, will perform.

On Sunday October 6 ‘Charangazo’ Montesinero Novelty year will see the City Council of groups and the general public enjoy a morning of music and fun.

At 6pm the Big Carnival Parade – Carrozas – gets underway.

A full guide to the Fiestas is available from the Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos.

Captions:

*The Virgen del Rosario parades to the Church of Our Lady of the Pilar Los Montesinos.

*The 2019 Queens and Maids.

*Mayor Jose Manuel Butron: Remembering loved ones.