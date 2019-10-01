STUDIO32 Musical Theatre group are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our Winter musical extravaganza Dracula Spectacula are well underway.

In this bubbling modern extravaganza, a young, sweet but vulnerable schoolteacher Miss Nadia Naïve and her pupils are swung into riotous Transylvanian happenings with the irrepressible Count Dracula and his gruesome acolytes.

Miss Nadia played by Julie Cartwright (pictured) falls in love with the young Dr Nick Necrophiliac who has dedicated his life to fighting evil, in particular vampires. However, she is also seduced by the powerful forces of Count Dracula. Will love overcome evil. Come along and find out.

Come along and enjoy a sizzling score and a hilarious script and we encourage you to join in the fun and come to the show dressed in Halloween costume. The scarier the better.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to once again be supporting charities and good causes in the area. The show goes on from Friday 15th November to Sunday 17th November at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7:30pm with doors open at 7:00pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced 10 euros, and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or calling 744 48 49 33.

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org so book your seat now and you’ll be sure to enjoy a fabulous evening’s entertainment.