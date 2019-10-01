Coe is full of sh** – blasts Johnson

By Andrew Atkinson

Olympic gold medal multiple winner Michael Johnson has described former British track and field star athlete Baron, Lord Sebastian Coe, as ‘Full of sh**’!

USA ace Johnson, 52, who won four Olympic gold medals and eight world championships gold medals during an illustrious career, was talking to BBC presenter Gabby Logan when he made the remark.

Johnson’s gaffe was made during what he thought was a break in coverage of the World Championships in Doha.

Johnson criticised Coe, 63, four times Olympic Medals winner, and 1500m Gold Olympic medals winner in 1980 and 1984, for making athletes perform in the sweltering temperatures in the Qatar capital.

BBC Sport online viewers heard Johnson say: “And the thing is… Seb, it’s like, you’re either ignorant, naïve, or full of sh**.

“And he’s not ignorant or naïve – he’s full of sh**.”

Coe, President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, says the games are in Doha to boost the sport in the Middle East.

The games have been beset with heat-related problems – with collapsed runners stretchered out of the women’s marathon.