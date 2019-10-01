Amazing ‘Killer’ book launch in Benijofar

BENIJOFAR celebrity Martin Ronald Dean’s ‘Killer’ extravaganza book launch was a huge success at a red carpet Gala evening.

“A massive thank you goes out to everyone – it was such an amazing night,” Martin told The Leader.

Martin, 50, got a big surprise when his mother Norah, 78, and sister Alison unexpectedly attended, having flown in to Spain from Manchester.

“Thank you to my sister Alison and my mum for surprising me on the night – I was shocked. And to sister Tracey,” said Martin.

“Thanks especially goes to Jillian – my rock – love you loads. Thank you all for coming to all my shows over the years. It is the perfect way to retire,” said Martin.

‘Killer’, the life story of former Croupier Martin, was published by Los Montesinos, Alicante, author and Leader journalist Andrew Atkinson: “Having a book written about my life is truly amazing.

“Thanks to Andrew and his wife Helen for making it happen,” said Martin.