The owner(s) of an Alsatian are wanted to collect the dog that was found on the highway near to San Miguel de Salinas.

The Alsatian is affectionate and docile, approximately 3-4 year old GSD, and not chipped. If you recognise the Alsatian please contact The Leader with information at: office@theleader.info

The Alsatian is currently being cared for by Edu da Silva, Homed at Trucco Trastornados. Telephone: +34 696 748 774