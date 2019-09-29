The Leader Newspaper Edition 784

English pensioners Roger and Susan Clarke have each been sentenced to eight years in jail at the Campus of Justice, Lisbon’s main criminal court, on drug smuggling charges.

A story that was first broken by The Leader, they were arrested on 4 December 2018 at Santa’s cruise terminal having arrived the Caribbean carrying more than 9 kilos of cocaine, worth in excess of £1 million.

