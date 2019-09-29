The Leader Newspaper Edition 784

The Leader Newspaper Edition 784

English pensioners Roger and Susan Clarke have each been sentenced to eight years in jail at the Campus of Justice, Lisbon’s main criminal court, on drug smuggling charges.

A story that was first broken by The Leader, they were arrested on 4 December 2018 at Santa’s cruise terminal having arrived the Caribbean carrying more than 9 kilos of cocaine, worth in excess of £1 million.

Torrevieja steps up its war on mosquitoes and an offer of help from the Consul, Sarah-Jane Morris for flood hit Brits.

All this and much more in this week’s copy of the Leader Newspaper

 

