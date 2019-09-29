THADER STRUGGLE AS POOR START CONTINUES

ELTEI PROJECT CF – 3 CD THADER ROJALES – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

For the 3rd consecutive week, Thader´s leaky defence conceded 3 goals, bringing questions as to the chosen formation. They went behind inside Nou Pepico Stadium on 24 minutes, Benja converting a cross by Castillo.

Rafa Gomez levelled the scores by half time, his super individual effort got it´s just rewards. On 50 minutes, a Ruben centre was met by Adrian Gisbert who put his side ahead once more. Although Thader created good chances, a penalty by Castillo on 89 minutes sealed their fate.

There were 2 bookings apiece in what turned out to be a scrappy match.

This victory for Eltei Project (ex Elda Industrial) was their first of the season, and Thader´s 3rd defeat. Next week, Sunday 6 October ko 1130, Thader are at home to Benidorm.