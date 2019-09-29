Seven dead in dinghy sea crossing to Spain

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

AN attempt to find a better life in Spain has ended in tragedy – with seven bodies of Moroccan nationality recovered that had been in a small dinghy.

The tragedy was discovered in Casablanca after the rubber dinghy sank in the voyage to Spain.

“The bodies of the victims, including one woman, washed ashore at Ain Harrouda, 17 kilometres from Casablanca on the kingdom’s Atlantic coast, after their inflatable boat got a puncture and sank,” said a Casablanca spokesperson.

Three survivors were found -unconscious – and taken to hospital. It is unknown how many people were on board the dinghy.

Thousands of migrants have arrived in Spain – by sea – during 2019. Many depart Morocco’s northern Mediterranean coast, kilometres from the south of Spain, in their quest for a better life.

The European Union committed 140 million euros last year, towards managing migration from Morocco.

In 2018 Moroccan authorities stopped almost 90,000 people in what is deemed as irregular immigration attempts. 29,000 were by sea alone.