Bookies hit for six in 985-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips 6 horse winning accumulator!
By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips FANNY By Gaslight turned up the heat as fromthehorsesmouth.tips burned a hole in bookies' satchels – as part of a 985-1 six horse winning accumulator! Former England and Southampton striker Mick Channon scored a victory at Chester with Fanny By Gaslight, ridden by Gerard Mosse, heavily backed from 7-1 to land the odds at 13-8. World Title fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection (9-4) from 11-4, KO'd the bookies at Ripon, under jockey Holly Doyle: "He's a game horse and appreciated the ground. "He doesn't do anything too quickly, but he's showing good promise and stepped up again," said Doyle, of the Archie Watson trained horse. "He's a big horse and learning, one that can improve further for next year. Archie Watson's horses are flying at the moment," said Doyle. At Ripon fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections Canford Bay (6-1), Gunmetal (9-2), Teodora de Vega (7-1) were all placed. Isabella Brant (8-13) was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection. At Chelmsford fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection The Pinto Kid (5-1) won, with Harry's Bar (7-4) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, finishing second. At Market Rasen fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection On The Wild Side gained a win, returning at odds of 3-1. Market Rasen fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections Absolute Jaffa (8-1), Very First Time (4-1), Monty's Award (5-1), and Earl Of The Cotswolds (7-2) were all placed. At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections Kameko (6-5) went down by a neck in a photo-finish, with Raffle Prize (10-11) trained by Mark Johnston finishing second. Separate (16-1) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by P. J. Dobbs, finished second. In the Newmarket Journal Handicap C2 race over 7 furlongs fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Dubai Legacy (9-4) under Oisin Murphy gained a narrow margin win, ahead of each-way tip Spanish City (7-1) ridden by Marco Ghiani. *Haydock Park was abandoned due to a waterlogged course.