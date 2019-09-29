Torry defeat Todo – as ref sees red!

Todo Deportivo 1-8 CF Torrevieja

By Andrew Atkinson reporting from the Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos

CF Torrevieja gained an emphatic 8-1 away win against Todo Deportivo in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 local derby – with two home players red-carded.

CF Torrevieja, relegated last season, took the lead in the fifth minute. And, despite a plethora of fine saves by Pipe in the home goal, the visitors increased their lead on 25 minutes.

On the half hour CF Torrevieja netted their third goal. HT: 0-3.

In the second half CF Torrevieja bagged a further three goals inside eight minutes, to lead 0-6.

On the hour mark CF Torrevieja hit goal seven. Todo Deportivo, depleted by five missing players, netted a consolation goal through Aruna, on 65 minutes.

Two further goals by CF Torrevieja wrapped up the 8-1 score line.

The game was filled with incidents – with an alleged spitting affair – that lead to Todo player/coach Lenihan being booked, for vociferously informing the referee.

The referee then booked the CF Torrevieja player, after complaints, and what appeared to be ‘the evidence’ on Lenihan’s shirt.

Todo Deportivo were reduced to 10 men after 85 minutes, the player having received a second yellow, followed by a red card and then in the 90th minute, Lenihan also received a second yellow, following a foul, and was ultimately red-carded.

CF Atletico Algorfa defeated Atletico Benejuzar A 3-2 in a five goals thriller.