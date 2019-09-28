How to Find a Reliable Freelance Writer?

Outsource your writing work? Is this a joke?

We are afraid not if you are running a business and you need someone to write something often, but you can’t afford to hire someone in-office, then it’s best you get a freelance writer to do it. Following, we will show you how you can do it!

When Should You Hire a Freelancer Writer?

Hiring a freelance writer can offer several benefits. Following, we are explaining the signs that suggest you need to outsource your writing work:

You lack time to produce the quality content yourself

You need someone to work with you for long, but you don’t have a proper job position

You don’t have ideas to create an interesting article, or you don’t have the team to search

You don’t like writing anymore

You don’t know how to interact with your readers and sell your content

If any (or all) of the above sound similar, then its time you hire a freelance writer. It saves your skin in the long run!

How to Hire a Freelance Writer?

Once you have decided you are going to outsource the work, it’s time to figure out how you are going to hire writers. You can try the following approaches!

Ask for Recommendations

Are you aware of any other business that works with freelance writers? If yes, then you better ask them who they have worked with. Feel free to ask why they are recommending that person. This will help you get a better idea of who is you are going to approach.

Use a Job Board

Several job boards are dedicated to freelancer workers, use them. If you want, you can also post your job on a regular job board, but you are going to sift through tons of resumes, finding the person that will fit your needs.

The Freelancer Marketplace

The Freelancer Marketplace

You will need to approach the freelancer marketplace to hire writers from freelancing companies or individual professionals.

The freelancer marketplace helps business connect with freelancer professionals of every level. You can search the writer’s portfolio, or you can post a job and let several writers bid on it. Once done, you can choose the writer that fits your needs the best.

Final Word

If you want to improve your publishing schedule or process to help your blog grow, you have to hire some extra help. Hiring reliable freelance writers can help you. You can do it in the following way: