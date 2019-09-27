Wego’s Recipe to Travel More Often

Mondays and Wednesdays are the best days to book your flights

Wego filled over 100 A320 aircraft daily in H1 2019

Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today released its study which covered the cost of over one million bookings in H1 2019 to identify the cheapest months and days to book flights.

The biggest factor in what you pay depends on when and where you are flying. There is no clear day for every destination due to seasonality however the great trend that we see is Mondays and Wednesdays are the best days to book and if you book between 11 pm and 2 am you could save up to USD 300 depending on the destination.

The study found that people tend to book early in the week and when they have the mid-week blues trying to search for their next holiday escape.

The highest fares are approximately two hours prior to midnight. The most expensive days to book a flight are on Saturdays and Sundays as usually these days are in high demand globally and people tend to travel on weekends.

In terms of the trending destinations, Cairo remains the number one destination for GCC travellers with an average flight booking of USD 323. The majority of flights are booked within a week of departure.

Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer, Wego, said: “At Wego, we help holidaymakers to book and plan their best holidays by providing insights and data, so the process is less daunting. We have filled over 100 A320 aircraft daily in H1 2019. Our recipe for travelling more is finding the right date and time of the week and booking well in advance during holidays and peak seasons.”

The golden rule is to compare airfares. Wego helps you compare a wide range of flight and accommodation options available in the marketplace and provides the best rates across thousands of global and local travel agencies and airlines.

If you can travel whenever you want, keep an eye on Wego’s spicy deals, a new feature in Wego’s app that gives the best discounts with at least 20% less than the average market price.

MENA travellers are spontaneous and tend to book last minute. To avoid paying more, it is advisable to book your flight further in advance and avoid last-minute bookings during holidays and peak seasons.