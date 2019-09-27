Marabu Golf Society at Altorreal on 26th September 2019.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 33 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in superb condition despite the recent heavy rain.

The winning Scores were as follows:

Gold Division

1st – Kim Dixon – 42 points, 2nd – Alan Templeman – 36 points

Silver Division

1st – Colin McDonald – 29 points, 2nd – Bill Fantom – 27 points

Bronze Division

1st – Paul Fairbairn – 30 points, 2nd – Rod Allen – 29 points

Nearest the Pins – Griffin, Dixon, Fanning and Freeman

Football Card – Alan Templeman

After the game we returned to Broadway Uptown Quesada, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the interim game at Altorreal on 10th October 2019 followed by the society day at Vistabella on 24th October 2019.

