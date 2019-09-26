MUM KNOWS BEST!

By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent   MUM’S Tipple (3.00) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Oisin Murphy, is selected  by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the £155,000 Judmonte Middle Park Stakes winning purse at Newmarket on Saturday.   Kameko (1.50) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Oisin Murphy are tipped to win the G2 Judmonte Stakes over 1 mile. Surf Dancer (1.50) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.   Raffle Prize (2.25) trained by Mark  Johnston and ridden by Frankie Dettori duo are tipped to win the Judmonte Cheveley Park Stakes G1 over 6f to bag the £165,000 winning purse. Etoile (2.25) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. In the Bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap C2 over 1m 1f fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections are Le Don De Vie (3.40), Lord North and Good Birthday. Queens Favor (4.15) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by William Buick is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the Maiden Fillies Stakes over 7f. Make sure that you know how to cash out with Coral. In the EBF Fillies Nursery Separate (4.50) and Star In The Making are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the C2 race over 7f. Spanish City (5.25) trained by Richard Varian and ridden by 7lb claimer Marco Ghiani; and Dubai Legacy, trained by S bin Suroor and ridden by Oisin Murphy are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Newmarket Journal Handicap over 7f. HAYDOCK PARK sees trainer Tom Dascombe saddle She Can Boogie (3.15) ridden by 3lb claimer Jane Elliott, a combination that can lead the bookies a merry dance, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection in the Virgin Bet Handicap C2 over 5f. Acclaim The Nation (3.15) trained by Longton, Preston, Edges Farm based in form Eric Alston stables, is also a fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection. Craylands (1.30). Club Wexford (ew) Dubar Dominion (ew) (2.05). Triggered (ew) (2.40). Bottom Bay (3.50). Mondain (ew) (4.25). Jabbaar (ew), Crystal King (ew) (5.00). CHESTER: 2.10 Penwortham (ew). 2.45 St Ives (ew). 3.20 Global Gift (ew). 4.30 Fannie By Gaslight (ew). CHELMSFORD: 6.20 Bartholomeu Dias (ew). 6.50 Harry’s Bar (ew). 7.20 The Pinto Kid (ew). 8.20 Arzak (ew). The post MUM KNOWS BEST! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

 

