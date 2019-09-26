Female engineer to become new boss of Alicante-Elche airport

The National Airports and Air Navigation (Aena) has appointed the industrial engineer Laura Navarro as the new director of the Alicante-Elche airport, a position which she will fill from 1st November when she will take over from Tomás Melgar, who will move to Mallorca airport. Laura Navarro will become the first woman to run the airfield.

Ms Navarro is a senior industrial engineer from the Polytechnic University of Valencia and has completed postgraduate studies in Aviation Management at the University of Cranfield (United Kingdom). She is currently responsible for the Management Office of the Alicante-Elche airport, a position she has held since 2014.

She joined Aena in 2006 at the Alicante-Elche airport, where she has spent her entire professional career. Navarro also worked in the Maintenance area, where she was responsible for the Maintenance department, between 2011 and 2013.

As the new head of the Management group, Laura has already shown her capabilities across many different areas within the airport operation.