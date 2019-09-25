The King and Queen Set to Visit

The King and Queen of Spain are planning a visit to the area next week, set to see first-hand the devastation caused by the recent flooding.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia visited the Canary Islands last week so see the damage caused by fires which swept through the forest areas, affecting more than 10,000 hectares of land.

The Royal couple flew by helicopter over the islands before meeting with the people on the ground, both those who had dealt with the firefighting, and those affected by the impact.

Next week, the King and Queen are planning a trip to this area, visiting Orihuela and Los Alcázares, to see the progress being made after the flooding, whilst the cleaning operation continues.