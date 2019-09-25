La Zenia comes alive as Michael Jackson sets to perform at the Boulevard

The world famous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center is set to come alive on Saturday 28th September as the fabulous Michael Jackson Tribute Band takes center stage to wow the crowds.

The La Zenia Boulevard is celebrating it’s 7th Anniversary with a week full of events. The Shopping Center began celebrating on 21st September and the fiesta is not due to end until Sunday 29th September.

One of the highlights of the week is the performance of the Michael Jackson Tribute Band which will take place in the main square at 8pm on Saturday night. The band is set to play some of Michael Jackson’s most famous hits such as “Man in the Mirror” and “Heal the World”.

Also planned for Saturday 28th September are a Musical Band which will be on stage from 5pm and activities for the children which will take place between 5pm and 8pm. At 6.30pm there will be an Anniversary Parade and more special games to entertain the children.

Sunday 29th September will also be packed full of events for the children with the CHildren’s Workshop running from 5pm through to 8pm. And on the main stage at 6pm there will be a special anniversary performance of “Pandilla del Drilo Musica”.

There is entertainment for everyone throughout the week and, not to forget, there is the most fabulous shopping experience in the Alicante Province for everyone to enjoy!